Man Tries to SHIV Congressman Zeldin & Is RELEASED in Hours

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, was attacked by a man trying to shiv him. The man told Mr. Zeldin, “you’re done.’

The attacker can be seen in a video grabbing Rep. Zeldin. Lee Zeldin then grasped his wrist and briefly wrestled with him. (see video below)

Bystanders jumped on the stage to grapple the man who is said to have been drinking.

Fox News said the “alleged suspect” attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., with a sharp object at a campaign stop in Perinton, New York, Thursday evening was charged with a felony and released from custody within hours of his arrest, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sentinel would like to revise the previous paragraph a bit. The “alleged suspect” was clearly seen on video attacking Rep. Zeldin with a SHIV. It’s a very dangerous weapon that can be used to kill a person. Then the authorities RELEASED HIM!

He viciously attacked a member of Congress, and he’s OUT?

The attacker, David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, N.Y., was charged with attempted assault in the second degree.

“Attempted?”

The sheriff’s department said he was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

A congressman – in the wrong party – gets treated with a different standard of justice.

Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, predicted the alleged attacker would be released. And he was!

“His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were ‘you’re done,” but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy,” he tweeted early Friday. “Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws.”

Ironically, Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the alleged assault happened.

“His right hand came up, I assume out of his pocket, and he had a blade on his hand,” Chenelly told Fox News Digital. “His fingers were like two finger holes in the blade and lunged at the congressman. And Congressman Zeldin blocked the first lunge. And then as he tried to lunge again, I grabbed him from behind and tackled him down to the ground and held him on the ground.”

Zeldin released a statement after the attack: “Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport. Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. I’m ok, and @EspositoforNY, and all other attendees are safe. The attacker is in custody. Grateful for the attendees who stepped up quickly to assist and the law enforcement officers who quickly responded. I’m as resolute as ever to do my part to make NY safe again.”

The Republican gubernatorial candidate is unhurt and got back on the stage and continued his speech.

Related