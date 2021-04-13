Man walks up to CNN reporter while live, tells her to get away in an expletive-laced rant









A man present during the protest in Brooklyn Center Minnesota walked up to CNN reporter Sara Sidner and told her to “get away with all that media sh-t” because y’all are making it worse. He said the media makes people “look crazier than the F–” they already are.

That’s probably all true.

The reporter made some absurd comments. At one point she was condescending.

Watch:

This was an incredible moment live on CNN, when a man in Minnesota walked up to Sara Sidner, and absolutely unloaded in an f-bomb-laden rant: “It’s all the press and all the extra shit ya’ll do makes this worse…Get away from here with all that media shit." pic.twitter.com/DFsszxHyeV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 13, 2021

