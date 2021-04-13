Officer who shot Daunte Wright is a 25-year veteran of the force









The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black man during a Sunday traffic stop has reportedly been identified as 26-year veteran Kimberly Potter.

The 48-year-old officer’s identity was revealed by the Star Tribune, citing two law enforcement sources.

Potter acquired her Minnesota police officer’s license in 1995 and the age of 22 and began working for the Brooklyn Center Police Department shortly after, according to state records reviewed by the newspaper.

During her career, she has served on the department’s negotiation team, the report said.

Potter has been placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Her husband is a former police officer and she has two grown sons.

Related