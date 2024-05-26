Man Who Thinks He’s a Woman Stabs 4 Girls, 2 Others

A man who thinks he’s a woman allegedly stabbed four young girls in an AMC movie theater in Massachusetts with a ten-inch knife and a 29-year-old male and a 21-year-old female in a McDonald’s.

The girls, ages 9-17, were rushed to Boston-area hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The young man and woman were also treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man entered the Braintree multiplex around 6 PM without a ticket, went into a theater, and then unprovoked attacked the girls. He never said a word.

Three of the four girls are siblings. “They’re terrified,” said the mother of the three girls stabbed in the theater.

Jared Ravizza

The Massachusetts State Police said both appear connected. The police tracked down the stabber.

After failing to pull over, the armed maniac led police on a car chase before crashing in Sandwich, Ma.

He was taken into custody and is currently being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The suspected attacker is also believed to be linked to a murder investigation in Deep River, Connecticut.

He prefers the pronoun ‘she’ and is rumored to live in Martha’s Vineyard and Beverly Hills. His father might be a therapist.


