Biden’s Floating Gaza Pier Floated Away

M DOWLING
Due to bad weather, the Biden administration’s $320 million pier, which was to deliver aid to Gaza, had to be moved. As a ship towed it, it broke away. Another ship was sent to rescue the pier, and it was beached.

Four total were beached.

According to NBC, four of the vessels supporting the pier broke away, and two ended up in Southern Israel.

None of the aid to the pier has gotten to the Gazans. Who could have predicted that another dumb progressive Dem idea wouldn’t work?

The Bidenistas have a 100% failure rate.


