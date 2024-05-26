Biden’s Floating Gaza Pier Floated Away

Due to bad weather, the Biden administration’s $320 million pier, which was to deliver aid to Gaza, had to be moved. As a ship towed it, it broke away. Another ship was sent to rescue the pier, and it was beached.

Four total were beached.

So America’s floating pier, costing millions to build, had to be moved because of bad weather It then ran aground as it was pulled towards an actual port which could have been used in the first place to deliver far more aid at zero build cost What a tragic shambles https://t.co/JlYKJjsfDz — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) May 25, 2024

According to NBC, four of the vessels supporting the pier broke away, and two ended up in Southern Israel.

None of the aid to the pier has gotten to the Gazans. Who could have predicted that another dumb progressive Dem idea wouldn’t work?

The Bidenistas have a 100% failure rate.

The Pentagon just said none of the aid from the U.S. Navy pier they built off the coast of Gaza has actually gotten to the Gazans. $320 million U.S. tax dollars and the efforts of 1,000 soldiers and sailors were wasted on this. Another blunder by Biden.pic.twitter.com/Y0OOiIhy56 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 26, 2024

