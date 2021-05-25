Man who will meet with Putin babbles whatever he was trying to say



















This is the man the US is sending to battle Vlad Putin, the ex-KGB President of Russia who doesn’t have dementia.

President Biden confused Americans on Monday when he launched into a strange, 30-second rant about “clearing roads” and “rebuilding main streets.”

“But, there’s, you know, to be, beginning this effort for 2021… Is, uh, we’ve learned a few lessons from last year as well… There’s help, as to, being there you know to help clear roads, rebuild main streets, and so that families can get back to their lives, that’s a thing it does,” said Biden.

This isn’t a gaffe. It’s a sign of dementia, but the media is so stupid, they can’t figure it out and never mention it. If it’s not stupidity, it’s the manipulation of viewers, which is downright evil. Manipulation sends you deep into the layers of hell according to Danté.

Biden’s mind is like a big air bubble.

Watch:

Joe Biden just gave a completely incoherent answer as he got lost reading his notes. pic.twitter.com/HkFDU7rtIt — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 24, 2021

This is good:

You see a barely alive person waged in an existential war with his teleprompter. The Washington Post sees a University of Florida linebacker. https://t.co/nhA3u9QVOz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 25, 2021

