This Is what the New Democrat Party stands for



















What has happened to the Democratic Party? They have promoted radical anti-Semites in Congress. They used to stand for the support of Israel.

Ric Grennell said on Twitter, “There is a large and growing Hamas wing of the Democrat Party. Other Democrats should speak up more.”

That sums it up.

Ilhan Omar, AOC, Bernie all want to ban arms sales to Israel so Israel can’t defend itself. The Hamas wing of the Democrat Party is standing with Hamas and openly spewing their talking points with venom. They are sending the message that the US is weak, go attack Israel.

Watch:

Today’s Democrat Party: Ilhan Omar accuses Israel of committing acts of terrorism and AOC and Bernie Sanders introduce resolutions to ban arms sales to Israel so Israel can’t defend itself from terrorists. pic.twitter.com/VaubvzhwlP — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 25, 2021

They also stand for racism as is obvious in their support of the Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project.

A case in point is their Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot who will not sit for an interview with white reporters.

Lone courageous Dem Tulsi Gabbard took it on, tweeting, “Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

The new Democrat Party also stands for open borders. Is that what people want? Our leadership is openly destroying the country and its values and you remain silent and rejoice at the silencing of opposition that will one day come for you.

You will rue the day.

Related

















