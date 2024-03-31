Man with a Bag of Blank Provisional Ballots Walks Into a Bar

According to a News19 report in Ohio, a poll worker was seen in a bar with a bag of blank provisional ballots. They were brought into Lorain County a day before the election.

The worker claimed he took them for safekeeping. However, he violated the rules and was removed from his position. An investigation is underway.

The bar owner, James Tucker, was surprised when he saw him stuffing the ballots in a bag.

The Board of Elections said none of the ballots were unsealed.

Still, he should follow the rules, which do not include him walking around with ballots. People who commented on the video want him charged.

Related