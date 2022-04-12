Manchin Blowtorches the “Putin Price Hike” Lie, LOL

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, called out the latest Bidenflation lie — that the inflation is Putin’s Price Hike. Just yesterday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated the lie at the presser and so have several other Democrats.

“Let me be clear, inflation is a tax, and today’s historic inflation data tells another chilling story about how these taxes on Americans are completely out of control,” Manchin began.

The Feds and the administration failed to act in a timely manner and continue to respond with half-measures, he stated. He called for more aggressive action by the Feds and wants the Administration, Congress, and both parties to “support an all-the-above energy policy” to bring down “the high price of gas and energy while attacking climate change.”

MANCHIN WANTS THE TRUTH

Related