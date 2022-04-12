Yahoo Reports Hunter and James Biden Involved in Arms Deal with CCP for $$$

Yahoo is finally reporting that Hunter Biden’s business dealings raise counterintelligence claims. The media is at last reporting the two-year-old news.

Hunter Biden was hired as an attorney for China’s spy chief, Patrick Ho, several years ago. The former vice president’s son’s lucrative contract was to provide “counsel to matters related to U.S. law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any U.S. Law Firm or Lawyer.”

The contract called for a million-dollar retainer with lots more to come.

It became obvious, even then, that it was for influence peddling.

In October 2020, The National Pulse revealed a 2018 audio of Hunter discussing Ho and his business partner Ye Jianming and the fact that Ye just disappeared.

The Hunter Biden audio can be heard in the video below. In it, he references Patrick Ho, the former Secretary for Home Affairs in Hong Kong. Ho is known as the “spy chief of China.” [Ho is now in prison] Hunter also complains about the disappearance of Ye Jianming of CEFC China Energy, his business partner in the clip.

As Yahoo reports, Hunter knew about the spy activities and his father and he spoke about it:

But there are indications that Hunter Biden had good reason to suspect the Chinese intelligence connections of Ho and Ye. In a May 11, 2018, audio recording of a conversation with an unidentified woman found on the laptop, a copy of which has been obtained by Yahoo News, Hunter Biden complained about getting a phone call from a New York Times reporter asking about his representation of Ho. He is “literally the f***ing spy chief of China,” Biden says to the woman, clearly overstating Ho’s role. (It is unclear why the conversation, which was recorded by the woman, was on the laptop.)

In the same conversation, Biden also talked about phone calls he had gotten from his father about media inquiries into his business affairs. And he complains that Ye, who he refers to as “my partner” and “the richest man in the world” had recently gone missing in China and he was unable to get in touch with him. (Ye, who apparently ran afoul of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has not been publicly seen or heard from since.)

Yahoo declared them all innocent at this point, but the media is setting the stage if there is more to come – like arrests.

The Biden crime family connections to the Chinese Communist Party is unraveling again.

Yahoo, and all of the legacy media, are finally reporting what we knew in 2020. They will bury it quickly, however, as is their practice. There are strong indications that Hunter and James Biden could – should – be arrested.

Hunter and James and the Arms Deal via Yahoo

In the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, Patrick Ho was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.

What emerged in his indictment and later trial and conviction in federal court was a revealing portrait of Chinese influence-peddling that included allegations that Ho arranged to broker arms deals — including the sale of rocket and grenade launchers — to countries in war zones in Africa and the Middle East.

During the same period that he was being pursued by the FBI for his role in the global bribery scheme, Ho and his boss, Ye Jianming, a billionaire oil tycoon with past ties to a front for the People’s Liberation Army, had entered into a business relationship with two members of the Biden family — President Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden…

Upon his arrest, the first call Ho made was to James Biden, Joe’s brother and Hunter’s uncle.

The article goes into some detail, but it implicates Hunter and James Biden in illicit dealings with the communist party members. Yahoo suggests blackmail could be a problem.

We knew that before the election, but the media suppressed that information. The proof is contained on the Hunter laptop, which was reported on by the NY Post.

Hunter’s laptop implicated “Pops”, Joe Biden. Hunter implicated his father in texts, claiming he gave him half his salary. He also had receipts for repairs to Joe’s house and he paid for those. They were also on the laptop.

It was finally confirmed by the Washington Post and the Times — as well as bank records and other documents uncovered by Senate Republican investigators. The documents reveal a high-dollar money trail that flowed from Chinese interests to Hunter and James Biden and which now appears to be at the heart of an ongoing Justice Department criminal investigation, Yahoo reports.

Watch a former US Federal attorney for Utah discuss it:

Tony Bobulinski, the former business partner of Hunter Biden and James Gilliar in the Chinese energy company venture, gave a presser in October 2020 and was shortly thereafter grilled by the FBI.

He stated emphatically that Joe Biden was deeply involved in Hunter’s deals. Bobulinski had first-hand knowledge and spoke to Joe Biden personally. Mr. Bobulinski came with three phones he used during that time period, which contained evidence of what appears to be criminal behavior.

Mr. Bobulinski told a story of $5 million transferred directly to the Biden family. Mr. Bobulinski explains that the Big Guy, who received 10% is Joe Biden.

His statements are compelling, believable, and mostly proven.

