Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian after threats by pro-Hamas groups in Mamdani’s NYC

A Manhattan comedy club canceled Israeli comedian Guy Hochman’s show on Tuesday night after pro-Hamas groups protested outside of the venue.

“The owner of the place was afraid and canceled the show,” Hochman told Jewish Insider, referring to Broadway Comedy Club, located near Times Square.

City College of New York’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter was among the groups promoting the Tuesday demonstration on social media. It shared a post from the New York City chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement that said “victory” was achieved by the cancellation.

CCNY SJP, which remains a registered student group, also participated in this month’s pro-Hamas protest in Queens that caused nearby schools and a synagogue to close early.

Outside the comedy venue, masked demonstrators banged on drums, chanted and held signs that read “clean up the trash,” “death to the IDF” and “no war criminals in our city.” A heavy NYPD presence was called to monitor the protest.

This came after Hochman was detained for six hours in Toronto after a pro-Hamas group filed a complaint on him Ad a former IDF combat soldier. Everyone serves in the Israeli army in Israel.

On Monday, Hochman was detained for six hours at the Toronto Pearson International Airport after the Hind Rajab Foundation, a pro-Palestinian legal group, filed a complaint accusing him of war crimes and “incitement to genocide.” (The group has filed complaints accusing Israeli soldiers of war crimes in multiple countries, and its efforts have recently gained traction in Canada.) According to the Canadian Jewish News, Hochman’s release followed a personal appeal from the Israeli ambassador.

Don’t expect any help from Mayor Mamdani. He hates Jews and wants these protests.

They are taking away our rights. You cannot take away the rights of one group without depriving all of us. They’re coming for the Christians too.

We are all losing freedoms because of violent bullies tied to our foreign enemies.