Radical Islamists of Epic City Plan a Vero Beach Enclave

We have written about Epic City in Texas. It’s an enclave of radical Islamists who plan to enforce Sharia Law in a rather large community in Texas. They claim they won’t follow Sharia, but the imams teaching in Epic City are the most radical of imams.

Amy Mek of the RAIR Foundation has done a great deal to stop it. Some Texas officials are onto it and are trying to stop it from expanding.

The same people who formed Epic City are trying to do the same thing in Vero Beach, Florida.

Islamic scholar behind the EPIC City sharia project in Texas says that Muslims are the true followers of Jesus, not Christians, and claims that Christians are “spreading lies” while Muslims tell the truth. 📍East Plano Islamic Center EPIC Masjid, posted on YouTube March 28, 2025 pic.twitter.com/0EfvCuxVkY — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 6, 2025

Radical Islamists are ruining area after area. Dearborn is lost. Paterson, New Jersey; probably New York City; and many other areas are lost. They are no-go zones for Americans. Tulsa has problems. Take this imam, father of an NFL running back:

THREAT ALERT OKLAHOMA – @FBI Who in Oklahoma is addressing this clear and present threat from IMAM Kareem Saleem Abdullah in Tulsa? This self-proclaimed Imam at Masjid Al-Ka’bah Sankofa is openly inciting his followers – thousands across platforms – to arm up and use deadly… https://t.co/VrwFytzAdU pic.twitter.com/IIoZCUSCbe — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 20, 2026

As Dennis Michael Lynch says in the clip, 9/11 was very traumatic for New Yorkers. It was traumatic for me. I’ve not forgotten how terrible it was and who died that day.

It is ignored in the schools, and we have dumbed down our children.

In 2008, Muslim Brotherhood documents were revealed during a trial involving the terrorist charity group called the Holy Land Foundation. To boil it down to the main point, they plan to take over the country from within.

They are doing exactly that; they are taking over the country bit by bit. They plan to do it by infiltrating our political system, and they’re doing it. The hard left and Democrats in this country have joined them in riots and protests throughout the country. However, when they succeed in taking over the country, the Islamists will destroy them. Islamism destroys all progress and freedom.

Currently, the same group that started Epic City is planning to build a community in Vero Beach, Florida. Denis Michael Lynch has information on his website, which he explains below, to tell the people in the community how they could stop it. People in the area need to go to a zoning meeting tonight to stop it.

This is Plano Texas Islamic teacher The Same Imam who is building EPIC CITY “the meadow” MUSLIM ONLY CITY LISTEN “Our goal is to wipe out your religion and replace it with Islam” Texans cannot allow Muslims to continue their conquest Wake uppic.twitter.com/DMddz00lTg — John Ferguson (@JohnnyWhiskyTX) January 22, 2026

Save America. Be aware, get educated, and don’t be afraid of being called names like “Islamophobe.” It’s a tactic to silence people. You are not an Islamophobe to save the country from being taken over by a destructive way of life. Islam is an entire way of life, not a religion. Islamists, and I’m not talking about normal Muslims, don’t want to assimilate; they want to take us over.

Stop the Takeover of Vero Beach

Emergency: The group that formed Epic City in Texas is reportedly the same group forming huge plans for a massive mosque and Mecca-like community in Vero Beach, Florida. There is a special meeting tonight with the Zoning Board. Residents must show up or become the next Dearborn. pic.twitter.com/Ie9jpYp3Jk — Dennis Michael Lynch (@TrustDML) January 22, 2026

