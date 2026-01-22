TruthSocial: Democrat Plan for the USA

The Democrats’ open borders plan to entrench single-party rule is explained in under two minutes, and it sounds exactly right:

One, flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world. Enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual US states so far.

Two, prioritize the needs of these millions of non-citizens over the needs of the American citizen with free flights, buses, hotels, meals, and phones, ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them.

Three, keep them in the country at all costs. Even when they commit violent crimes like murder and rape, attack the language used to describe the criminals as opposed to the criminals themselves. Slander critics as racist.

Four, ensure their privileges are made irrevocable with city and state sanctuary laws that act as population magnets. Codify permanent status and ensure non-cooperation with ICE. Five, count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives.

I’d like to add that the Democrats, now taken over by communists, are working with Islamists. However, when it’s all over, the Islamists will crush Democrats as the communists did to anarchists in the Russian Revolution.