Manhattan DA Bragg Defends Boy Criminal Who Attacked Officer

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, a Soros-funded operative, defended the nasty boy criminal with a rap sheet who is seen fighting with an officer in the clip below. The newbie criminal was released within hours.

This individual has been RELEASED 🤦‍♂️ Lynch: “If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why. The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours…” 1/2

pic.twitter.com/w1vvHOWHyx — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 25, 2022

Alvin Bragg, a racist, pro-criminal DA, defended the “child.”

“Our system must respond to children as children and intensive community monitoring was the appropriate pre-trial determination for a fifteen-year-old child with no previous arrests,” Bragg spokeswoman Emily Tuttle said, adding:

Violence against our police officers is unacceptable and given his age at the time of arrest, we consented to send his second case to Family Court as soon as possible, where he would receive the age-appropriate interventions and supports he needs while being held accountable.

The criminal has been arrested twice for having a loaded gun and a crossbow and for robbery. If his criminal behavior isn’t stopped here, he will keep accelerating. He’ll end up dead one day because he wasn’t stopped early on.

Related