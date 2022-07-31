The War on Rifles: The Reps Who Voted For And Against It

Seven politicians voted against their party on the House assault weapons ban. Democrats want to make the issue of guns part of the get-out-the-vote effort. They passed the bill, knowing it won’t pass in the Senate. The vote (see below) might surprise you.

It seems pretty clear democrats do want to disarm us. Given the new domestic terrorism warnings and accusations that the FBI was beefing up so-called domestic terrorism cases, it is deeply concerning that Democrats so desperately want to disarm us.

THE LATEST ASSAULT ON GUNS

The Democrats call rifles assault weapons and weapons of war to make it easier to convince people to cancel guns.

On Friday, the House passed a bill to ban assault weapons owned by legal gun owners. It won’t help end mass shootings by insane youth. What would help is getting reports of extreme misbehavior and threats in high school into the FBI database so those youth don’t get to buy guns. Every one of these mass shooters had made severe threats in high school.

According to Prof. John Lott’s research, the last assault weapons ban didn’t accomplish anything.

According to the official tally, the measure passed mostly along party lines; two Republicans and five Democrats broke with their parties on the vote.

Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Chris Jacobs of New York cast votes in favor of the ban alongside 215 Democratic colleagues.

Jacobs, whose western New York district includes suburban Buffalo, announced in June he would not seek reelection as he faced backlash for his support of gun control measures.

The five Democrats to vote “no” on the bill alongside 208 Republicans were Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Ron Kind of Wisconsin, and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.

Democrats are making the country far more dangerous with their lax crime enforcement, sanctuaries, open borders, and attacks on Christianity, police, and white people. We need our guns.

