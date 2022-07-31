More Proof January 6 Committee Is a Total Sham

A producer working for the Congressional January 6th Committee show hearing posted nasty threats towards President Trump supporters and Republican politicians, The National Pulse exclusively revealed.

This is more proof that there is nothing fair or unbiased about this committee.

The House Select Committee on January 6th hired Przygoda in June 2022 to assist the staging of the one-sided Stalinist hearings.

The Pulse also revealed that the committee’s own chairman, Bennie Thompson, was exposed for his links to violent, secessionist movements in the 1960s and 70s. Chairman Thompson also praised radical secessionist groups attempting to overtake states within the U.S. and organizations with deep ties to the the Nation of Islam.

