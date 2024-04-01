Manhattan Dem Lawmaker: Remove “Fascist” Red Line US Flag!

A Manhattan Democrat Lawmaker demanded an East Village firehouse remove the so-called “red line” American flag honoring firefighters killed on 9/11 after a local complained that it is a “fascist symbol.” This came after one constituent complained.

What is fascist is the lawmakers and residents complaining about honoring those who died on 9/11.

Manhattan Democrat Councilwoman Carlina Rivera ordered East Village firefighters to take down its “thin red line” flag, which had been installed to honor firefighters who were killed on 9/11.

One constituent complained twice. Days earlier, a man pedaled up to the East 2nd Street firehouse on a bicycle and told firefighters he worked for Rivera and that the councilwoman’s office “complained” to the FDNY three days earlier about the flag – which features a red stripe in tribute of firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty.

He said it looked like a police flag.

He called it a “fascist symbol” and demanded to know why it was still up, sources said.

RELUCTANTLY TAKEN DOWN

The New York Post reports that FDNY Deputy Chief Joseph Schiralli visited Ladder Co. 11 and reluctantly demanded that the flag be removed. However, the order sparked mass outrage on social media, and the flag was allowed to be reinstalled.

The order came after an email from Councilwoman Carlina Rivera’s Office was forwarded to FDNY’s Intergovernmental Affairs Coordinator on March 19 inquiring about the flag and asking if it violated department policy. The staffer explained that a constituent had complained about it on numerous occasions [twice].

Rivera staffer Lisander Rosario wrote in the email, obtained by NYP: “[FDNY staff] claimed it was to honor deceased firefighters: however, [the constituent] brought up that they could’ve used an FDNY flag rather than a politically charged symbol.”

“It is to both his and our understanding that private political symbols aren’t permitted to be displayed on public vehicles,” she continued.

It’s politically charged to honor fallen firefighters and fly an American flag?

You should know that the Manhattan City Council is comprised of many communists and fascists.

NYC, THE BLUE HELLHOLE

Black Lives Matter, a communist anarchist organization, can paint the streets with their name and fly their communist flags, but firefighters can’t honor their fallen members with a special US flag.

New: FDNY Firefighters forced to remove “red line” flag from fire truck hung to memorialize their fallen brothers in 9/11 A politician in Alphabet City came by the fire house and confronted NY’s bravest for having the flag on their rig stating, “isn’t that flag in support of the… pic.twitter.com/u0fXSAPy2k — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 22, 2024

