US Muslims: 49% Pro-Hamas, 54% Say Israel Mustn’t Defend Itself

A recent Pew survey on the war showed that nearly half of Muslims in America (49%) believe Hamas has “valid” reasons for attacking Israel. In comparison, the majority (54%) also reject the idea that Israel has the right to defend itself against the Islamic terrorist organization.

The Massacre of Oct. 7

Unlike the vast majority of Americans from all ages and backgrounds, Muslims are the only group where less than half agree that the Oct 7 murders, rapes, and kidnappings were wrong.

1 in 5 Muslims in America (21%) were willing to admit they supported the Oct 7 massacres. Nearly 1 in 3 claimed to be unsure whether burning Jewish families alive in their homes was wrong.

Only 5% of Muslims in America believe that Israel’s military campaign on Hamas is acceptable while 68% of Muslims believe that Israel’s attacks on the Islamic terrorists are not acceptable.

Views of Israeli People

67% of Muslims in America have an unfavorable view of the “Israeli people” (not the Israeli government, which an overwhelming 86% of them oppose.)

Three-quarters of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (76%) have a favorable view of the Israeli people, compared with 58% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

But young Republicans are more likely than young Democrats to have a favorable view of the Israeli people (60% vs. 42% among those ages 18 to 29).

Democrats (67%) are far more likely than Republicans (35%) to have a favorable view of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Authority [Funders of Hamas]

While most Americans have an unfavorable view of the Palestinian Authority, 59% of U.S. Muslim adults take a favorable stance.

Across most demographic and religious groups analyzed, relatively few U.S. adults view Hamas favorably. Among U.S. Muslims, a 58% majority view Hamas unfavorably, while 37% hold favorable views.

David Horowitz of Frontpage Magazine writes:

“While only 8% of Americans have a favorable view of Hamas, 1 in 3 (37%) Muslims in America are willing to admit to a favorable view of a sanctioned terrorist organization. (There are multiple reasons why some Muslims might oppose Hamas while still hating Israel, including support for the Palestinian Authority, political opposition to the Muslim Brotherhood, or resentment over Hamas siding with the Sunni rebels in Syria.)”

“60% of Muslims in the U.S. resent that America is “favoring” Israel.”

