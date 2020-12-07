Powerful Levin show on the most implausible election in US history

In the first segment of his Fox show, Life Liberty, and Levin, last night, Mark Levin explained why what went on in Pennsylvania is illegal, and you can read about it on this link. It’s fascinating and lays it all out, both clearly and succinctly.

THE IMPLAUSIBLES

Pollster and election expert Patrick Basham wrote a brilliant article in the Spectator last week pointing to some very implausible facts in the Biden win. He appeared on Levin’s show and gave a breathtaking analysis.

“If we are to accept that Biden won, against the trend of all these non-polling metrics, it not only means that one of these metrics was inaccurate this time, for the first time ever,” he tells Levin. “It means that each one of these metrics was wrong for the first time and at the same time as all the others.”

“It is not statistically impossible,” he says, “but it is statistically implausible.”

“He was the challenger. He has apparently, allegedly received more votes than any candidate for president in American history. And yet he has done very, very poorly in most of the country, except where it absolutely mattered,” says Basham. That is stunning, and he’s right.

This election is exceptional in that it beat back all the usual predictors, he explained. You would think an exceptional election, which this is, would exhibit some uniformity. But there isn’t any. Biden did very poorly in most of the country except where it absolutely mattered.

The metrics that have a 100% accuracy in picking the President all indicated Donald Trump would win in 2016, which was the case again in 2020. Biden’s win would mean that all of these metrics were wrong for the first time and simultaneously.

The anomalies are also bizarre. The rejection rate in the key swing counties had historically low rejection rates – very close to zero in some cases. Given the increase in mail-in balloting and the inexperience of the new mail-in voters, it is implausible that the figure of rejection rates would be as low as it was. If the rejection rates went to anywhere near what they usually are, TRUMP WOULD HAVE WON!

Daniel Horowitz of Conservative Review and The Blaze joined Mr. Levine last night. Mr. Horowitz found data he never saw before. What he found was “magic” — returns and ‘political, scientific’ data we never saw before.

Biden outperformed on mail-ins, including outperforming fellow Democrats, and Trump always got fewer votes, even over the state Republicans.

Republicans filled out down ballots on mail-ins, but Democrats didn’t.

Biden would have had to have won 80% of the Independent’s votes and 21% of Republicans in mail-in voting. Yet Trump won 95% of the Republican vote of the in-person voting.

Trump won by a lot in the other rust belt states, but not in these certain states. There was no mass exodus of Republicans. He won big in Ohio, and Florida where they worked on cleaning up their voter rolls and other problems.

There were millions of new mail-in voters, with people who make mistakes filling them out the first time. Yet, the rejection rate was 1/27th of what it was in the last election.

Watch: