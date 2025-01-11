Many Israeli Hostages Have Been Killed

It looks like many of the Israeli hostages in Gaza might have been killed.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Hamas has lost track of the majority of the hostages held in captivity in northern Gaza due to Israel’s military activities in the area, a source in the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing told Qatari state-run media giant Al Jazeera on Friday.

“Most of the enemy’s prisoners in the northern Gaza Brigade are now missing due to the Zionist aggression,” the source told Al Jazeera.

Hamas has previously repeatedly stated that to compile a list of hostages, it has been holding, it would need several days to at least a week to locate them.

Israel says about a third of the remaining 100 hostages have died but believes as many as half could be dead.

