California Knew About the Hydrant Problem by 1962

Gavin Newsom invited Donald Trump to California. One must wonder if President Trump will get the same glorious reception that President Xi received. Trump will help California, no matter what he thinks of Newsom, but will likely have some demands about water and forests.

A nervous Gavin Newsom will conduct an investigation, but he should have known what could happen, or his employees should have known since they knew in 1959. The 1962 documentary, near the end, explains the problem.

Go to 23:35 for the conclusion if you are in a hurry. The entire video is worth watching.

NEW: I am calling for an independent investigation into the loss of water pressure to local fire hydrants and the reported unavailability of water supplies from the Santa Ynez Reservoir. We need answers to ensure this does not happen again and we have every resource available to… pic.twitter.com/R0vq0wwZph — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2025

They knew about the water problem and the hydrant problem 63-66 years ago. They also knew what had to be addressed. The fire department in 1962 seemed to handle it better.

The Pacific Palisades before, and after the fires pic.twitter.com/cYQM1flueW — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) January 11, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email