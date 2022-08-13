Mao-Quoting Biden Advisor Anita Dunn Secretly Worked for Pfizer

Mao-quoting lobbyist Anita Dunn, a senior advisor to the Biden administration, once offered “damage control” advice to the disgraced Hollywood pervert Harvey Weinstein. She also served as a consultant for Pfizer.

“Anita Dunn, the chief strategist of Biden’s presidential campaign and his close WH advisor for much of his first 6 months in office … finally, in Aug 2022, released an ethics disclosure. She secretly worked for Pfizer before joining the admin…”

She didn’t have to mention it if she was only a temporary employee. But she’s back as his advisor and had to produce her financial disclosures.

Lee Fang, a reporter at The Intercept, has uncovered the information. Maybe Garland should raid her home.

Last year, I wrote about Dunn’s lack of disclosure while advising the president’s approach on vaccines, covid, drug intellectual patent issues. I floated the possibility that she worked for Pfizer, given her consulting firm. Its now confirmed. https://t.co/ZnVB0HtWrv — Lee Fang (@lhfang) August 13, 2022

WHAT THE HAY CAN ANITA DUNN WORK ON?

In addition to Pfizer, Dunn represented AT&T, Micron, American Clean Power Association, Lyft, Pivotal Ventures, Salesforce, and Reddit. She has a multi-million dollar portfolio she needs to divest.

Dunn’s newly released financial disclosures, which are 93 pages long, show extensive stock, options, bond, and private equity holdings — a fortune she and her husband, veteran attorney Bob Bauer, have amassed over the years.

She essentially has to recuse herself from everything, especially healthcare issues, but she won’t.

This administration is very corrupt, and conflicts of interest are a way of life for these people.

THEY LOVE MAO 😍

Before advising Weinstein, Dunn was best known for being a fan of the political philosophy espoused by Mao Zedong, founder of Chinese communism and murderous dictator.

She thinks he was a political philosopher and is impressed with his successes.

Joe Biden seems to like Mao too. Maybe he got the idea from Dunn. He quoted Mao Zedong at a fundraiser in 2020 with Valerie Jarrett in attendance. Mao was China’s dictator who murdered upwards of 65 million of his own people.

“We’ve got to get real economic relief into women’s hands now,” Biden said Monday evening to the 14 wealthy donors who attended the digital fundraising session.

According to the pool reporter who watched the event, Biden then cited the Chinese proverb, “Women hold up half the sky.” It was a common Chinese phrase that began when Mao granted women some power.

