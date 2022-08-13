Twitter Won’t Remove a Leftist’s Forgery of Ron De Santis

M Dowling
If Donald Trump doesn’t run for President in 2024, the next most popular Republican right now is Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Left won’t treat him any better than Donald Trump. One of the many anti-Republican trolls on Twitter is Timothy Burke, who likes to spread misinformation. Despite numerous reports, Twitter won’t take his clips down because he’s one of them.

The far-left Twitter user manipulated a 2020 video of Gov. Ron DeSantis to make it seem like he supported the raid of Mar-a-Lago and was arguing with Trump’s daughter-in-law and Sean Hannity. People are falling for it. He has over a million hits.

He also torched Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

Burke is proud of himself for his misleading videos and hate filled comments. He worked for Deadpan and Daily Beast. Burke has a Twitter page for Burke Comms, and it’s awful. Terrible resume of a hate-spewing leftist.


