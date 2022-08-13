Twitter Won’t Remove a Leftist’s Forgery of Ron De Santis

If Donald Trump doesn’t run for President in 2024, the next most popular Republican right now is Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Left won’t treat him any better than Donald Trump. One of the many anti-Republican trolls on Twitter is Timothy Burke, who likes to spread misinformation. Despite numerous reports, Twitter won’t take his clips down because he’s one of them.

The far-left Twitter user manipulated a 2020 video of Gov. Ron DeSantis to make it seem like he supported the raid of Mar-a-Lago and was arguing with Trump’s daughter-in-law and Sean Hannity. People are falling for it. He has over a million hits.

WARNING IF YOU SEE THIS ON TWITTER IT IS EDITED FAKE NEWS. This never happened!! They spliced in comments the Governor made years ago. Twitter needs to step in and remove this immediately!! https://t.co/hKRa7JuvyO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2022

He also torched Fox News reporter Bill Melugin.

This is the same guy who edited one of my live shots at the Uvalde school shooting down to 6 seconds to try to make it sound like I was spreading a rumor rather than refuting it. He is now manipulating these clips to make it look real, and people are falling for it.

1.3 mil views https://t.co/Mzvt3FnpAl — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 13, 2022

Burke is proud of himself for his misleading videos and hate filled comments. He worked for Deadpan and Daily Beast. Burke has a Twitter page for Burke Comms, and it’s awful. Terrible resume of a hate-spewing leftist.

i do not need to be informed. i made it. https://t.co/6OfAJdBGN9 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022

