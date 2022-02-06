Maoist CCP Olympics Is Off to an Abysmal Start

The first night of the XXIVth Winter Olympiad in Beijing began with the propagandized opening ceremony one might expect from a hardcore communist nation. It drew only 7.2 or 7.7 million viewers, which might make them the least-watched in recent history.

Purity, peace, and solidarity was the theme and they were serious. How do the Uyghurs feel about that?

Children with the theme song of the opening ceremony: Snowflakes.

Purity, peace and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/FDkKsZ0wET — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) February 4, 2022

They had their token Uyghur open up by carrying the flame. Her father is in prison. No pressure there, do you think?

It is coincidentally a tactic Adolf used.

I don’t take Nazi comparisons lightly, having lost family in the Holocaust at Auschwitz, but this struck me. The Chinese government had a Uighur Muslim carry the Olympic flame while conducting a genocide against the same people just as Hitler did in 1936.https://t.co/Eq1p6iDnEn — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) February 5, 2022

Dragging off the Dutch reporter live on air was a nice touch.

Day 1 of the Winter Olympics and the CCP has already physically pulled a Dutch reporter off air. Where are the woke NBA, Nike, and Hollywood China apologists? pic.twitter.com/QXw4Yu3AJo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 4, 2022

Hollywood publication Deadline had the opening ceremony viewership at 7.39 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, although that just included TV affiliates.

Some had it lower and others at 7.7 million. It is still pathetic. It’s down 55% from the prior Olympics and they were the least watched. Looks like a boycott, what say you?

Just 7.2 million people watched the first day of the Olympics from China. That’s down 55% from 2018 and down 64% from 2014. Americans are overwhelmingly refusing to watch an Olympics that features athletes and countries bowing down to Chinese dictators. Love to see it. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 4, 2022

The IOC insists on pandering to this oppressive slaver nation. U.S. companies do as well. Some of these same companies, like Coke, appear to directly use CCP’s slave labor.

Via Sports Media Watch, average primetime Olympics viewership — Tokyo last year was least-watched ever; Beijing 2022 set to plumb new depths pic.twitter.com/xqDzKmZO4c — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) February 4, 2022

The following is the ad our U.S. companies should be airing. These companies use the Woke nonsense to pretend they are so moral. However, where it counts, they show how morally bankrupt they truly are? Do you disagree?

NBC refused to air my Olympics ad with @EnesFreedom unless we censor U.S. corporate logos of the Genocide Games sponsors. We won’t let them silence us. Here’s the ad that NBC and the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t want you to see 👇 pic.twitter.com/0y35Z6KdZC — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) February 5, 2022

