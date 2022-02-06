Billions for Illegal Border Crossers in Biden’s ‘Destroy the US’ Sweepstakes

Do you want your tax dollars spent on transporting illegal aliens throughout America where they are dropped off and never heard from again? I DON’T! Illegal aliens should be deported ASAP. Period. No more welcoming committees. No more red carpets. ~ Mo Brooks

It cost Americans at least $340 million in less than a year to transport illegal border crossers throughout the United States so they can soon become Democrats’ permanent electoral majority. Healthcare costs were over 2 billion dollars.

Mo Brooks obtained the data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

From January 2021 to September 2021, for instance, the Biden administration spent at least $340 million transporting border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

It applies to border crossers and illegal aliens whom DHS considers “detention-related transportation” and may not include the taxpayer money funneled to federal contractors and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who aid in the illegal immigration.

They are being redistributed all over the U.S. for an enormous power grab. The administration made it clear they will give them amnesty and citizenship so they can vote for them — in perpetuity.

The net cost each year has been $20 billion, but now it has to be a lot more with the massive immigration.

A US official recently told The New Yorker “it was a beautiful thing to watch” illegals being shipped all over the country [particularly swing states].

WATCH:

The American people deserve to know the true cost of the Biden Administration’s refusal to enforce immigration law and secure America’s southern border. I joined @FoxBusiness‘ @EveningEdit last night to share the facts I discovered from DHS. pic.twitter.com/4hvjSVypYu — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) February 3, 2022

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas bluntly stated not long ago that merely crossing our border illegally will no longer be cause for deportation. He’s even been letting the crossers produce arrest warrants as IDs to get on planes.

The crossers are flown in all day and all night. It is a non-stop invasion. And they are the seedlings who will replace Americans here legally. It’s their country within a country.

Watch:

Democrats are flying them into swing states, especially Florida and Texas. All of the dramatic changes to our culture can be traced back to demographic changes which give the far-left Democrats immense power.

