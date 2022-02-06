CNN’s Future – Far-Left, Neutral? Gutfeld Weighs In!

Greg Gutfeld gave an interesting analysis of CNN’s future with his usual humorous slant in the clip at the end, but, in general, we’re looking at changes in the failing, flailing network.

The boss of CNN’s new parent company Discovery, David Zaslav, said on Friday the network was “the leader in news to the left.” He quickly walked it back and said he didn’t mean politics, Fox News reports.

“We have this great entertainment menu, which should keep people in the home, from the kids to the grandparents. Why would they go anywhere else? And then we’re the leader in news to the left,” Zaslav told CNBC on Friday.

After Jeff Zucker resigned, many hoped they’d move to the center but his comments weren’t encouraging for the hopeful.

CNBC host Joe Kernan wondered aloud if it was a reference to CNN’s ideological bent.

“Definitely to the left. Did you say to the left?” Kernan said, before taking back the question, saying he “probably shouldn’t have said that.”

NEW OWNER JOHN MALONE

New part owner and billionaire media mogul and Donald Trump donor John Malone wants the network restored to impartiality after Jeff Zucker’s departure, according to a Daily Mail report published Friday.

Malone, the CEO of Liberty Media, a significant shareholder in Discovery whose acquisition of CNN parent company WarnerMedia is expected to pass regulatory approval and close as soon as May, pressed for Zucker to be fired, making it known that corporate procedures had to be followed to a T regarding Zucker’s situation, the report said.

Malone was reportedly a chief architect of the merger of Discovery and CNN, according to Mediaite.

“I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” said Malone recently during a CNBC interview. He is longtime chairman of Liberty Media, which is a major shareholder in Discovery and will be the controlling partner of the new media combination.

“I do believe good journalism could have a role in this future portfolio that Discovery-TimeWarner’s going to represent,” he said.

CNN’s viewership is down another 50% in the past year and it was already down.

DEPARTING OWNER AT&T

AT&T CEO John Stankey, who oversees WarnerMedia and CNN, and Discovery CEO David Zaslav on Friday didn’t give much information on Zucker’s resignation. But they did rebut reports that Malone had something to do with Zucker leaving.

“Jeff had a tremendous following within CNN, and there’s a lot of people who were incredibly loyal and supportive of him — that makes it hard for those individuals,” Stankey said on CNBC.

“I am not going to speculate on your theory” about Malone’s involvement, Stankey said. “I have always had a practice of not commenting on personnel decisions, and I’m not going to do that here,” reports Newsmax.

It seems really simple in the end. If they keep people like Brian Stelter, they have no intention of being neutral or leaning right. What do you think?

Greg Gutfeld nails the lies and absurdity in the recent firings and rants by CNN’s hosts:

