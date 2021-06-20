Another “Nonprofit” Tied to BLM Marxist Millionaire Cullors Looks Fishy



















Public documents show Dignity and Power Now, a group started by former BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors in 2013, took in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations it did not claim to the IRS.

It received at least $225,000 in 2016 but told the IRS that the charity had not made more than $50,000 that year, according to public filings. Failing to meet that revenue threshold meant that the group didn’t have to file a complete federal return, which would outline all of its spending and donations.

It was given $100,000 by the Los Angeles-based Resnick Foundation and $125,000 by the California Initiative.

The donation appears on the Resnick Foundation’s 2015 federal tax filings, which detail the group’s spending from October 2015 through September 2016.

Records show the California Initiative made two separate donations of $100,000 and $25,000 to Dignity and Power Now in 2016.

In addition to its apparent failure to disclose the donations to the IRS, Dignity and Power Now did not disclose the cash in its filings to the California Attorney General, which regulates charities in the state.

“The obvious question is what happened to the money,” said National Legal & Policy Center chairman Peter Flaherty. “Given these circumstances, we believe that an audit is in order.

Questions about the group are emerging amid allegations of lack of transparency of Black Lives Matter’s finances by several of the movement’s own breakaway chapters. Khan-Cullors, resigned last month as the leader of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation following The Post’s exposés of her spending.

Patrisse spent $3.2 million on real estate in Los Angeles and Georgia in the last two years. A state political action committee she founded for prison reform in California paid out tens of thousands in political consulting fees to her wife and baby daddy, The Post revealed.

So where did all that money, perhaps totaling in the tens of millions of dollars between Cullor’s two groups, go? We know where it didn’t go. It wasn’t spent on rebuilding minority businesses burned to the ground or otherwise destroyed during all those “peaceful” BLM protests.

