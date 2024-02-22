Maricopa Attorney Won’t Honor Manhattan’s Extradition Request

“We’re gonna keep him here. Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg, I think it’s safer to keep Raad Almansoori here, and keep him in custody so that he cannot be out doing this to individuals either in our state, county or anywhere in the United States.” ~ Rachel Mitchell

Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell rejected Manhattan’s extradition request for a suspected murderer, Raad Almansoori because she doesn’t trust District Attorney Alvin Bragg to keep him in prison and prosecute him.

At a Wednesday press briefing, Maricopa County Attorney General Rachel Mitchell said she would not release 26-year-old Raad Almansoori to authorities in New York City. She said it is safer for the general public to keep him locked up in Arizona rather than risk him being potentially let go under Bragg.

“Almansoori, whom Mitchell labeled as “dangerous and violent,” is wanted by the NYPD for the horrific killing of 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, a mother of two who was found dead inside the SoHo 54 Hotel on Watts Street on Feb. 8. Police say she was killed by a suspect who beat her over the head with an iron, and bits of plastic from the appliance were found embedded in her skull.”

“Almansoori was arrested by police in Arizona earlier this week after police say he stabbed two women there — he tried to rape one of them in a McDonald’s restroom at gunpoint. He was out on bail at the time of Oleas-Arancibia’s slaying on charges that he kidnapped another sex worker and sexually assaulted her in Sumter County, Florida, in 2023.”

In her statement, Rachel Mitchell stated it was not the police she didn’t trust; it was the [George Soros] prosecutor.

She felt it would be safer to keep him in Arizona, safer for everyone. She said she has seen how Manhattan treats violent criminals.

Prosecutor Mitchell made the right call. Bragg will attempt to send Donald Trump to prison for a non-crime, and Daniel Penny for saving people on a train, but violent minority killers can get free passes in Manhattan.

