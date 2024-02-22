NYC Non-Citizen Voting Knocked Down – It’s Unconstitutional

A state appeals court ruled that a New York City law that would allow non-citizens to vote in local elections is unconstitutional. Politico reported it is a win for the Republican elected officials who sued to block it.

What they should have said is it’s a win for our nation. People here illegally should not be voting.

“We determine that this local law was enacted in violation of the New York State Constitution and Municipal Home Rule Law, and thus, must be declared null and void,” read the Wednesday ruling from Paul Wooten, an associate justice of the Appellate Division for the Second Judicial Department in New York.

Mayor Adams defended the law and appealed the lower court’s ruling. Adams hasn’t said if he will appeal to the highest court.

The 2022 law has not yet been enacted since it faced immediate legal challenges. It would let green card holders and other people living in New York City with federal work authorization to vote in local elections for offices including mayor and City Council — applying to some 800,000 new eligible voters in a city of 8.5 million.

The progressive Democrats – communists – supported illegal aliens voting, convincing people with trite, meaningless slogans such as, “Our City, Our Vote.”

