Maricopa County audit results show ‘great sloppiness,’ possibly fraud

















The media has reported since yesterday that Biden actually did win Arizona with 360 more votes than previously recorded. They used a draft report to make the announcements. However, the audit turned up what looks like a lot of illegal votes. Mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting should be banned nationwide.

Hans Von Spaklavosky of Heritage said today, “The audit shows great sloppiness and officials in Maricopa not doing their job.” They possibly show fraud. People who might have voted twice must be investigated.

This is what Cyber Ninjas found:

More than 3,400 ballots were cast than recorded

9,000 more mail-in ballots were received and recorded than the number of official ballots sent by the county

2,382 voters cast votes in Maricopa county, in person, after moving out of the county

The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County alone is over 4 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona as a whole.

Expert Boris Epshteyn tweeted that “The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County alone is over 4 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona as a whole, including this table:

Illegal ballots are illegal.

Watch at 4 pm:

Over 50,000 ILLEGAL Ballots in Maricopa County ALONE! This includes 23,000+ Phantom Voters, double the supposed margin@RealPNavarro: 1) Yes, it was stolen 2) It’s the canvas not the count 3) Decertify 4) Full forensic audit of entire state Arizona is only the beginning! pic.twitter.com/YvbMuXCmuE — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

As I say, extremely detailed. I’m still going through it all. Auditors say the unprecedented number of discrepancies could only happen through malicious actions or severe incompetence from Maricopa county officials. pic.twitter.com/XyJ6vGD3qd — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 24, 2021

Donald J. Trump issued a new statement:

You can watch the presentation of the audit on this link:

