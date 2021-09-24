Chris Cuomo’s former boss accuses him of grabbing her butt 16 years ago

















In a New York Times opinion piece, Shelley Ross, a former executive producer at ABC and CBS, accused Chris Cuomo of sexually harassing her nearly two decades ago. He has been accused of harassing three other women prior to this and has denied all accusations. She wrote:

“Now that I think of it … I am ashamed,” read the subject line of a 2005 email Mr. Cuomo wrote me, one hour after he sexually harassed me at a going-away party for an ABC colleague. At the time, I was the executive producer of an ABC entertainment special, but I was Mr. Cuomo’s executive producer at “Primetime Live” just before that. I was at the party with my husband, who sat behind me on an ottoman sipping his Diet Coke as I spoke with work friends. When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock.

“I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss,” he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance. “No you can’t,” I said, pushing him off me at the chest while stepping back, revealing my husband, who had seen the entire episode at close range. We quickly left.

Soon after, I received the email from Mr. Cuomo about being “ashamed.” He should have been. But my question today is the same as it was then: Was he ashamed of what he did, or was he embarrassed because my husband saw it? (He apologized first in his email to my “very good and noble husband” and then to me for “even putting you in such a position.”) Mr. Cuomo may say this is a sincere apology. I’ve always seen it as an attempt to provide himself with legal and moral coverage to evade accountability.

Cuomo was asked to comment and said on Thursday night, “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”

She wonders about his relationship with the truth and called him an enabler for helping his brother deal with accusations against him.

After nearly two decades, she felt the need to write about a one-time offense? Where has she been? While I dislike Chris Cuomo and she may have a point about his veracity, is anyone at CNN honest?

It sounds like the Left wants the Cuomo’s vanquished. His ratings are abysmal.

Related















