Rep Taylor Greene was in a shouting match with abortion-extremist Debbie Dingell

Rep Taylor Greene took on angry Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell who is committed to killing babies to the moment of birth for any reason.
God Bless @mtgreenee! #ProLife pic.twitter.com/tweWlFfGG2
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 24, 2021
The US has the same policies as China and North Korea, who couldn’t care less about life, and only four other nations.
The only countries in the world that allow abortions at any time for any reason are the US, China, North Korea, Vietnam, Canada, Netherlands.
The US kills about 1,000,000 unborn babies each year.
These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme.
|Russia
|12 weeks
|Thailand
|12 weeks
|Cambodia
|14 weeks
|Spain
|14 weeks
|France
|14 weeks
|Germany
|14 weeks
|Sweden
|18 weeks
|Italy
|13 weeks
|Ireland
|12 weeks
|Iceland
|22 weeks