Rep Taylor Greene was in a shouting match with abortion-extremist Debbie Dingell

















Rep Taylor Greene took on angry Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell who is committed to killing babies to the moment of birth for any reason.

The US has the same policies as China and North Korea, who couldn’t care less about life, and only four other nations.

The only countries in the world that allow abortions at any time for any reason are the US, China, North Korea, Vietnam, Canada, Netherlands.

The US kills about 1,000,000 unborn babies each year.

These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme.

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

