Rep Taylor Greene was in a shouting match with abortion-extremist Debbie Dingell

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rep Taylor Greene took on angry Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell who is committed to killing babies to the moment of birth for any reason.

The US has the same policies as China and North Korea, who couldn’t care less about life, and only four other nations.

The only countries in the world that allow abortions at any time for any reason are the US, China, North Korea, Vietnam, Canada, Netherlands.

The US kills about 1,000,000 unborn babies each year.

These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme.

Russia 12 weeks
Thailand 12 weeks
Cambodia 14 weeks
Spain 14 weeks
France 14 weeks
Germany 14 weeks
Sweden 18  weeks
Italy 13 weeks
Ireland 12 weeks
Iceland 22 weeks

 


