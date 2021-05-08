Maricopa doesn’t have administrative access to the voting machines









Allegedly, Maricopa County did not have administrative access to the 2020 election. They appear to have turned over all responsibility to Dominion Voting Systems. Is that constitutional?

The election process should be run by County election employees, not some subcontractor. What is wrong with these people? Have they no regard for our vote?

Maricopa County’s Election team says that they do not have “Administrative” access to their voting machines. In other words, there is no system administrator, and they didn’t have the password. There is no oversight and Dominion has no accountability. Even if Dominion is 100% above-board, mistakes can be made.

System administrators are critical to the reliable and successful operation of an organization and its network operations center and data center. A system administrator must have expertise with the system’s underlying platform (i.e., Windows, Linux) as well as be familiar with multiple areas including networking, backup, data restoration, IT security, database operations, middleware basics, load balancing, and more. Sysadmin tasks are not limited to server management, maintenance, and repair, but also any functions that support a smoothly running production environment with minimal (or no) complaints from customers and end-users.

Who had access? Who ran our election? Dominion? A foreign company? WTH!

Our officials, overpaid, lazy officials, should be checking these machines before, during, and after.

If the Democrats lost, we would see hell break loose, especially on these machines.

