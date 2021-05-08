Multi-million dollar BLM babe compares her book to Mao’s

By
M. Dowling
-
0

BLM co-founder and self-described communist Patrisse Cullors has a new book that she proudly compares to Mao’s little red book.

She wants the youth to buy it. Nowhere in that book does it allow for Cullors to buy multi-million dollar homes.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply