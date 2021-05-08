Multi-million dollar BLM babe compares her book to Mao’s









BLM co-founder and self-described communist Patrisse Cullors has a new book that she proudly compares to Mao’s little red book.

She wants the youth to buy it. Nowhere in that book does it allow for Cullors to buy multi-million dollar homes.

#BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors compares her own book to Mao’s Little Red Book & encourages youth to buy her writing. Cullors was recently revealed to have a multi-million dollar home empire. She said those news reports promoted white terrorism. pic.twitter.com/1ITMO9UBSi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2021

