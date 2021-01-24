Marie Antoinette Psaki has nothing for the unemployed Keystone workers

A reporter asked Jen Psaki what the suddenly unemployed KeystoneXL workers will do now. She offered no sympathy, and there is no plan for them.

Somehow, someway, someday, Biden, who doesn’t really know where he is most of the time, will commit to high paying alt energy jobs.

There was no sympathy and no plans, certainly none to reverse course. Tough luck all of you unemployed!

Let them collect welfare!

Watch:

Psaki was asked what the Keystone XL workers will do now and she responded with word salad pic.twitter.com/QqjuNKUgnt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2021

