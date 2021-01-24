Left gets really excited over a new ‘Patriot Party’ PAC

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A man named Michael Joseph Gaul of Grovetown, Georgia filed a PAC with the FEC called the Patriot Party to raise money for Donald J. Trump for president.

The man appears to be a fire department Captain and landscape contractor. He’s a hopeful Trump supporter, that’s all.

It’s not anything of significance, but the Left is hopeful. They want it to signify the breakup of the Republican Party. There are a number of conspiracies brewing, but the biggest response is to dox and mock this man they don’t know.

