Left gets really excited over a new ‘Patriot Party’ PAC

A man named Michael Joseph Gaul of Grovetown, Georgia filed a PAC with the FEC called the Patriot Party to raise money for Donald J. Trump for president.

The man appears to be a fire department Captain and landscape contractor. He’s a hopeful Trump supporter, that’s all.

It’s not anything of significance, but the Left is hopeful. They want it to signify the breakup of the Republican Party. There are a number of conspiracies brewing, but the biggest response is to dox and mock this man they don’t know.

Oh man, this dumpster fire is gonna be great to see. — Amin Salemi (@aminsalemi) January 24, 2021

OMG and people just keep giving him money. I love the divide of the Republican party though. — Coconut (@Coconut60290802) January 24, 2021

Almost want to send them money…almost… — Times New American (@timesnewmerican) January 24, 2021

Oh no! This is the worse thing imaginable. pic.twitter.com/EBEp2htUqn — Maria Morato (@MariaTMorato) January 24, 2021

