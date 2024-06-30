Marine Le Pen’s Right-Wing Party Wins in First Round

President Macron’s election gambit might have been a mistake. His party is losing big time. Turnout is 60% higher than usual, and Marine LePen’s right-wing party won a large portion of the vote in the first round.

The media calls LePen and her party far-right, but she’s just right-wing. Macron told the people to vote for his party, or they might face a Civil War. He came in last.

The Left will go nuts. How nuts, we can’t say.

It is still unclear whether the right can take an absolute majority (Friday polls gave them 260 to 295 mandates; they need 289), but their popularity is growing daily, which could become decisive in the second round on July 7..

The global coup might be collapsing. Hopefully, Americans will get smart soon.

A British Member of Parliament, Andrew Bridgen, issued a chilling warning that NATO is planning a false flag attack on a European city. He can be a conspiracy theorist.

#BREAKING #France, parliamentary elections: New defeat for Macron

– “National Rally” party of Marine Le Pen-Jordan Bardella ahead with 34% of the vote

– New Popular Front (far-left pro-Islam) 29%

– Macron’s party “Together” 21%.

– The election takes place in two rounds, next… pic.twitter.com/SBpYHcWoWJ — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) June 30, 2024

The end of tyranny?

BREAKING: Emmanuel Macron and the globalist just lost big time in France. The first round of the parliamentary elections has been won by the right wing and turnout was historic After round two, Macron will be forced to pick National Rally Pres. Jordan Bardella as Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/ZS2FoEm9EU — George (@BehizyTweets) June 30, 2024

Boarding up windows to prepare for leftist anger and violence.

They’re boarding up windows in France due to polls indicating Le Pen’s party will win the election they’re having today. While the left will go nuts for a week or so, Le Pen winning would be a massive moment in global politics. pic.twitter.com/cBSh4SnXfn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 30, 2024

