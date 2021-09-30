Marine who saved the baby in Kabul is now UNDER INVESTIGATION

















We have one Marine in prison, in solitary confinement, for speaking out about the horror that took place in Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Scheller broke the chain of command so he is in solitary, can’t speak with anyone, and is not even allowed to have any reading material. He served his country admirably and honorably for 17 years. Now we have another officer who is under investigation simply for attending the Trump rally. He is the man who saved the baby in Kabul.

All he said was that saving the baby was the best thing he ever did. For that ‘offense’, he’s under investigation and facing imprisonment?

This administration is Stalinist.

Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark is reportedly under investigation by the US military for “partisan political activity.”pic.twitter.com/wsCJzGjNtu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 30, 2021

Related















