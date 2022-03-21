Mariupol Refuses to Surrender, Russia Tightens Control

Russia ordered Ukrainians to surrender Mariupol by Monday morning. They refused.

Russian forces are going door to door and won’t stop the bombing. It leveled a shopping center, killing 8 people. The people are without water, food, or power. Russians are tightening control. A few hundred thousand people are stranded in the city. This appears to be the next stage of the war.

The AP is the last international media to leave Mariupol, Ukraine. They explain in detail what it was like as they fled, read here.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said early Monday that surrendering the eastern port city of Mariupol is not an option and demanded that Russian forces allow the safe passage of civilians. The statement comes after Russia’s ministry of defense called on Ukraine to surrender the besieged city by 5 am local time on Monday, adding that it would open humanitarian corridors for residents and troops who lay down arms.

An Intel Analyst in Ukraine

A former Army special ops and intel analyst in Ukraine, Brett Velikovic is trying to get people out of Ukraine. He said about 10 million people are uprooted, 3 million have fled. Russians are not good faith actors when it comes to humanitarian corridors. He said residents in Mariupol are being taken to Russian prison camps at gunpoint where they are interrogated.

He can’t understand why Russia is bombing hospitals, schools, and so on. His conclusion is that it is to demoralize the population so they’d demand surrender.

Mr. Vlikovic said that ten Russians are dying for every Ukrainian.

