Cheney On Peace in Ukraine: Nothing That Rewards Putin

Warmongers claim Russia is weak and doesn’t have the military power we thought the nation had. Others say he’s trying to reduce the destruction by not unleashing his forces. If the latter is true, then the warmongers are actually goading Russia into becoming more violent.

Today, Chuck Todd interviewed Liz Cheney, a warmonger, and began by saying Putin is extraordinarily “weak” and his military is “not what we thought it was”. He pointed out that Putin is allegedly “cornered and he does have nuclear weapons”. Then he got to the point by asking her if she’d be comfortable with Zelensky coming to a truce that “codifies some of Ukraine into his [Putin’s] hands, rewarding him for his aggression.”

Then Todd asked where we draw the line for peace.

Coincidentally, that’s very close to what Zelensky is saying.

FOR THE SAKE OF PEACE, THERE MUST BE NO PEACE IF PUTIN WINS ANY REWARDS

Cheney said, “You put your finger on that, Chuck. I think it’s very important that Putin not reap any rewards at all for this aggression. I think territorial gains would be a reward for him.”

The failed representative of the people said we can’t allow it for “the security and the peace.” She referenced Putin’s potential war crimes and brutality, but Russians say the Azov Ukrainians are using the people as human shields and won’t let them leave Mariupol.

Then the clincher, “Obviously,” she said, “we are going to support President Zelensky, but we need to be very clear. We do not believe Putin should be able to gain, to benefit from the actions he’s taken.”

Crimea is already lost and Donbas just wants to be independent allegedly.

For twenty years, we had to listen to our intel community and politicians tell us we were winning the war in Afghanistan. Obviously, from what we know now, we were lied to and that was never true. Is Ukraine another lie?

Where were they when Russia grabbed a big chunk of Georgia under George W. Bush and Crimea when Barack Obama was President?

Watch:

We cannot allow Putin to reap any rewards for the brutality he has unleashed against Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XzDtjuU2NW — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) March 20, 2022

