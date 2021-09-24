Mark Kelly makes a false claim on air

















Astronauts who are smitten with themselves can lie too as in the case of Capt. Mark Kelly who sees his former career as a path to re-election. He also promotes gun confiscation, using the attack on his wife Gabby Giffords by a deranged killer as a reason to take away our Second Amendment.

Kelly falsely claimed this week that he worked through government shutdowns at NASA. Lying comes too easy to Senator Kelly.

His comment in this clip was gratuitous. The reporter fed the question to him so he could say we have to rush through the ‘human infrastructure’ bills to avoid a government shutdown.

D.C. Darling @CaptMarkKelly claims he worked at NASA “through some government shutdowns.” But there were no government shutdowns during his time at NASA. Kelly loves to remind people he was an astronaut – he’ll even lie so he can mention it! pic.twitter.com/EUC2heQIa9 — NRSC Rapid Response (@NRSC_Rapid) September 23, 2021

