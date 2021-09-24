COV mandates lowered Biden’s support among Black people

















Biden’s arbitrary vaccine mandate won’t do a thing to stop COVID but it could cut into the blind loyalty of black people to the Democrat Party.

Morning Consult reported that “71% of Black voters approve of Biden’s job performance, down 5 points since the federal vaccine mandate, while the share who disapprove rose 7 points to 24%.

“Biden’s net approval rating among unvaccinated Black voters has plummeted 17 points since before the rollout of the mandates.

“61% of Black voters approve of Biden’s handling of coronavirus, down 9 points since the end of August.”

The partisan media has fixated on Trump supporters who don’t get vaccinated, but people across the board, of all races, and beliefs have some hesitation. Illness and vaccines are not political.

Mississippi is the least vaccinated state because of its large black population. The unvaccinated in Texas are largely minorities.

Those facts are mostly ignored by the mainstream media.

Democrats don’t like to debate or negotiate. They prefer to bully and deprive people of their rights.

In New York City, Democrat Mayor Bill DeBlasio ordered restaurants to demand a vaccine passport before seating patrons. Given that black people in New York have the lowest vaccination rate among its various ethnic groups, that is a problem.

Gallup reported, “The Black Lives Matter chapter in Greater New York is speaking out after new details have emerged behind the massive brawl that erupted at the Carmine’s Upper West Side location in Manhattan earlier September, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

“The organization believes that the city is using the recently issued vaccine mandate to ostracize Black customers from dining at certain restaurants.

“New York City implemented the new rule earlier this month that requires all in-door dining, fitness, and entertainment establishments to check patrons for proof of vaccine documentation. Businesses that fail to comply could be hit with hefty fines beginning at $1,000.”

Hawk Newsome, arguably one of the most outspoken and well-known leaders of BLM, runs the NYC chapter, and he wants people to have the freedom to decide if they get vaccinated.

Biden scolded the unvaccinated about his patience is worn thin.

At a protest Monday in front of New York restaurant Carmine’s, Chivona Newsome, also a co-founder of the group, said of the vaccine mandates, “What is going to stop the Gestapo, I mean the NYPD, from rounding up black people, from snatching them off the train, off the bus?”

We don’t agree the mandate is racist since it’s against everyone, but Black people will suffer greatly because they are holding strong against the mandates.

Biden’s mandate was simply an order, with no scientific basis, and then he turned his back and walked away. He didn’t convince anyone, not even his most loyal followers.

