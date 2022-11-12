Mark Kelly Wins a Senate Seat with Help From a Dead Man

The dishonest senator from Arizona, Mark Kelly, beat challenger Blake Masters and won another Senate seat for Democrats with the help of a dead man, John McCain. Republicans only have two more opportunities to get control of the Senate. Kelly was dishonest during the race, pretending to be moderate and playing down the open borders and inflation. The truth is that he voted 100% of the time with Chuck Schumer. Kelly wants to destroy the filibuster and goes along with the voting rights bill that will destroy our voting rights.

Mr. Kelly won with out-of-state money, national Democrats, and some top state Republicans who pretended he was willing to reach across the aisle. With 83% of the vote counted, he leads Mr. Masters by 5.7 percentage points. Masters has no path to victory.

MCCAIN STILL CAUSING TROUBLE

The day before the election, John McCain’s sons stood with Republican “leaders” and former elected officials to claim Masters ran a campaign of fear and rebuked him for claiming there was voting malfeasance in the 2020 election. Sharon Harper, a friend of the McCain’s, said McCain would have been “very supportive” of Mr. Kelly, who always put “America and Arizona first.”

They weren’t going to let a Trump supporter win. Kelly never put anyone first except Chuck U Schumer and Joe Biden. He put the destructive agenda first. The McCain’s are poison for Arizona. Even dead, McCain is damaging the Republican Party.

What kind of Republican cares about Arizona and the country while turning it over to far-left Democrats?

IF Blake Masters loses it will be because of Mitch McConnell’s selfish/disastrous decision to abandon the #AZSen race just to punish Donald Trump. SLF donors should file a class action lawsuit against the organization and McConnell for fraud. https://t.co/SxN9vMlWhz — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) November 12, 2022

The media falsely painted Masters as a xenophobe and racist for complaining about open borders, which Mark Kelly has supported 100%. Masters ran hard on inflation and open borders, but the media, influence, and party label mattered more.

The media said he painted a “dystopian picture of the border – overrun by cartels, fentanyl, and “illegals” sweeping through.” Masters told the truth, but the media pretended it wasn’t true. Mrs. McCain, her daughter, the sons, and her friends are not on the side of America or Arizona. Even in death, McCain is pushing his state into the arms of Democrats.

Mark Finchem, the nominee for secretary of state, lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes.

Anyone who noticed the incompetent voting system, as he did, was successfully demonized. It’s four days after the election, and they’re still counting. But, we’re supposed to believe that isn’t ridiculous.

Due to demographic changes forced by Democrats, the red state is now purple. It’s getting harder and harder for Republicans to win in red states. Democrats are on the path to turning the US into socialist California.

Kelly ironically said his campaign wasn’t about “name-calling or dividing people.” He ran as a moderate, although he isn’t. All he had to do was lie, and that’s what he did. He ran around in his bomber jacket and played up his role as an astronaut. Biden called him a “top gun.” He had been a Navy captain and flew his own plane around the state to meet with people all over the state. He had Republicans and John McCain on his side.

Mark Kelly has to lie:

KARI LAKE

Kari Lake’s election is still in the air with lots of delays and chaos. Republican leaders are not objecting. Kari Lake is behind by 1.34%. Lake campaign lawyer Harmeet Dhillon says Arizona allows ballots to come in four days after the election, and that’s where a lot of the “hanky-panky comes in.”

Kari Lake is also the victim of RINOS and John McCain as they worked to destroy all Trump-backed candidates.

No one in the Senate leadership is complaining about the chaos.

Maricopa County Elections is now reporting that 2 vote centers with commingled ballots from “Box 3/Door 3” and will be running them all through tabulators tonight. Kari Lake’s legal team maintains they believe it’s more than 2 vote centers. Developing… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 11, 2022

I find it interesting that Katie Hobbs only has 33.7K followers to Kari Lake’s 639.7K followers. Their crowd sizes also differed drastically on the campaign trail. AZ is playing with fire if they try to steal this. — 🇺🇸 Lowkey Rey 2.0 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@AtlRey) November 11, 2022

Hearing tonight’s Maricopa drop included nothing from Gilbert, Paradise Valley, Chandler etc. AKA the most conservative parts of Maricopa. This was from the voting centers nearest downtown tabulation center, 5-10 min out and Dem heavy. First in first out. Hold the line! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 12, 2022

.@pnjaban joins @IngrahamAngle to explain the LATEST on the Arizona Election, and the incompetence of election officials in Maricopa County pic.twitter.com/7MtpF1LpRi — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 11, 2022

