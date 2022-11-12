The Case for Donald J. Trump and Against GOP Leadership

Strength vs. Passivity

Newsman’s Rob Schmitt pushed back on the new narrative that Donald Trump is an anchor on the party who needs to cede to Ron DeSantis. He began by criticizing his former employer, Fox News which is actively trying to destroy Donald Trump. They claim Donald Trump was a drag on the elections this midterm. Yet, it is actually Mitch McConnell, master of passivity, and Kevin McCarthy who are drags, anchors on the party. They worked against Republican candidates backed by Donald Trump.

What happened in the midterms is the GOP leadership screwed up, and used Trump as a convenient scapegoat.

JOSH HAWLEY BLAMES MCCONNELL AND HIS PASSIVITY

Sen. Josh Hawley blames the midterm failures on GOP leadership and their gross miscalculations.

The Missouri senator believes the Republican Party offered voters plenty of generalized gripes about Democrats and President Biden – but no actionable alternative. Hawley blames that on what he calls “Washington Republicanism,” specifically Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He also thinks it was a bad idea to talk about making changes to Social Security and Medicare.

“Republicans just said, ‘Well, the other side sucks, and Biden sucks.’ Well, no doubt! But it’s pretty hard to convince folks, particularly independent-minded ones who don’t tend to trust the process much, to vote for you, if you don’t have something affirmative to say and offer,” Hawley said in a Friday interview.

“I lay that at the feet of the Washington establishment that set the tone for these races,” he added. “They failed to offer that kind of vision.”

Do you ever wonder if McConnell wants Republicans to lose? He forever cedes ground. For example, he helped them pass spending bills and infrastructure bills which barely deal with infrastructure. He hates conservatives more than he hates Democrats in my humble opinion.

Ron DeSantis had a plan and it worked. GOP leadership thought Biden’s incompetence was enough, but they were massively outspent and it didn’t work.

Some Republicans are asking for a delay in voting for GOP leadership. Mitch is in trouble. Schmitt says “he should be.” He has undermined Republican candidates at critical junctures.

BLAME MCCONNELL, MASTER OF PASSIVITY

Seamus Brennan wrote this week on the absurdity of blaming Trump. The first person they should blame is Mitch McConnell.

He noted that it was not just some Trump candidates who failed, “strong House candidates handpicked by Kevin McCarthy lost races the consultant class had expected to win, including Yesli Vega running against vulnerable Democrat Representative Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, Rhode Island Republican Alan Fung, Mayra Flores and Cassy Garcia on the Texas border, and many others.”…

“At no point in the past two years have Americans seen McConnell and other top Republican leaders in Washington pick real and effective fights with the Biden administration. At no point have they managed to focus the nation on controversies that would be politically advantageous to their party. In Trump’s absence, the GOP establishment has reverted to McConnell’s preferred style of opposition, one of passivity and accommodation.

“Time and time again, the Senate Minority Leader has proved fundamentally unserious about opposing the overreaches of the radical left. If establishment Republicans believed that the border crisis was the existential national security disaster they claimed in their speeches, nothing about McConnell’s actions in the Senate would suggest they actually believed it. There were no threats of a government shutdown if the border was not restored…no real conflicts over spending bills…no significant effort to block key nominees or exact a price for the Biden administration’s extremism. Worst of all, there was virtually no effort whatsoever to use McConnell’s considerable power in a 50-50 Senate to set up strategic fights—to force Joe Biden to finish the wall, or to stop the Department of Homeland Security from trying to censor free speech.

“Instead, in a Senate that routinely needed Republican votes to pass Democrat priorities, McConnell ensured that Democrats routinely got them with as little fanfare as possible.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END TO PASSIVITY

Elise Stefan just endorsed Donald Trump. It’s the beginning of the end of destroying Trump as a candidate.

The Left and the leftist media love suicidal Republicans.

The sanctimonious Left is pretending the presidency is a sacred trust. That makes for a bad joke from Rob Schmitt’s perspective. Washington is not there for the people nor are the presidents of the recent past. Schmitt asked, did they forget the Oval Office is occupied by a “nakedly corrupt vegetable.” Does anyone think Obama, who did nothing for black America and lives in a mansion in a white area on the water, cares about Americans?

Ron DeSantis and others would have continued as they had been, all sounding like John Boehner had it not been for Donald Trump, Schmitt believes.

We should give Donald Trump some latitude, Schmitt believes all of us would have issues if we went through the Hell he has been through. How would you do with that target on your back? Schmitt asks.

Our country is sinking into a left-wing oligarchy. Think about that. Who has the strength to fight back? It must be strength over passivity.

Watch:

