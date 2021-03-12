Priceless! Fox aired Biden’s speech with a Tucker reaction camera

By
M. Dowling
-
4

Platitudinous Joe made it through his speech this evening without losing it but with errors. Quite amazing. He can still read off the teleprompter. He did have an easy week, however. He mostly took lids.

Biden claimed Dr. Fauci is the most trusted man in America. What world does this man live in?

Fox aired his speech with Tucker’s reaction in a little box at the bottom. It was great, not the speech, that was pathetic, but Tucker’s reaction was great.

Joe didn’t give any credit to Donald Trump for the vaccine, but he basically took credit for it, having done nothing for it.

Joe is still trying to play the petty tyrant. He’s going to dictate who we can celebrate with on July 4th. That’s nice.

GTH Joe.

The Attacks on Asians

There has been a rise in attacks on Asian Americans in northern California. There aren’t very many conservatives in that area. The attacks are by the Left. Young Black men are attacking them. The chances of young Black men in San Francisco being Republicans is about nil.

Conservatives like Asians, they don’t hurt them.

This ‘unifying’ speech was so pathetic:

Here’s some more Joe:

Whoever wrote that claptrap should be fired immediately.

Of course, he didn’t take questions again. No one’s allowed to ask him a thing. It’s like a dictatorship.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

4 COMMENTS

  4. Traitor Joe will go down in History as the greatest Jackass to occupy the Oval Office. In less than 100 days, he has already surpassed 0bama. If it wasn’t for the genius and foresight of President Trump, Traitor Joe wouldn’t even have a vaccine to try and take credit for. Democrats continue to prove that they can’t Govern by trying to yet again take credit for the leadership of Republicans. Traitor Joe is already priming the People for more tyrannical control even with the virus well under control and 3 very good vaccines available. Even with Democrats trying to sabotage vaccine distribution, we are on track for over 80% of the Nation being vaccinated by Memorial Day. Come 1 June there is no reason for America to be back to normal because we will be solidly in the herd immunity zone. The only thing that can derail this is Democrat Tyranny or just their plain mismanagement of the Government!

  5. Experience toasted hazelnut bliss on the porch with animal buds but did hear some of it through the window something about vaccines for all by May and never bet against the American people except for those deplorable neanderthals in flyover land.
    We have turned the corner and there will be a bag of pot in every rubber chicken and the ones that we have been waiting for are here to make the best government that money can buy turn American citizenship into a junk bond nothingness with wide open borders.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.