Priceless! Fox aired Biden’s speech with a Tucker reaction camera

Platitudinous Joe made it through his speech this evening without losing it but with errors. Quite amazing. He can still read off the teleprompter. He did have an easy week, however. He mostly took lids.
He made it through all 45 seconds of speaking without obvious signs of impairment! Yay Uncle Joe! https://t.co/xRw22Pinuj
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 11, 2021
Biden claimed Dr. Fauci is the most trusted man in America. What world does this man live in?
Fox aired his speech with Tucker’s reaction in a little box at the bottom. It was great, not the speech, that was pathetic, but Tucker’s reaction was great.
Fox News has a Tucker Carlson reaction camera for Biden’s speech. It’s like Twitch, only better. pic.twitter.com/hDrlK6wlyM
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 12, 2021
And then here was #Tucker‘s astonished look when Biden threatened a return to restrictions if people don’t behave and the virus worsens.#Tucker was all of us here. pic.twitter.com/rjTloVz8kB
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021
Joe didn’t give any credit to Donald Trump for the vaccine, but he basically took credit for it, having done nothing for it.
Here was President Biden all but taking credit for the coronavirus vaccines and their rollout to the American populace.
No mention of President Trump, #OperationWarpSpeed, @DrGiroir, Secretary Azar, Amb. Birx, @JeromeAdamsMD….none of them. pic.twitter.com/GBvgp8Rtx1
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021
Joe is still trying to play the petty tyrant. He’s going to dictate who we can celebrate with on July 4th. That’s nice.
GTH Joe.
Tucker reacts to President Biden’s speech:
“How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with.” pic.twitter.com/MVp27qlTGt
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021
The Attacks on Asians
There has been a rise in attacks on Asian Americans in northern California. There aren’t very many conservatives in that area. The attacks are by the Left. Young Black men are attacking them. The chances of young Black men in San Francisco being Republicans is about nil.
Conservatives like Asians, they don’t hurt them.
Biden calls out the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic, saying they’re “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated”
“They are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong, it’s un-American and it must stop” pic.twitter.com/GRkWzXWzd2
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021
This ‘unifying’ speech was so pathetic:
Biden then has the gall to wax poetic about the need to “tell the truth, follow the scientists and the science, work together, put trust and faith in our government,” and that we’re “owed nothing less than the truth.”
Since he lied not even five seconds in, not doing well!! pic.twitter.com/igv95DZ9p5
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021
Here’s some more Joe:
Good lines from Biden: “No one could have imagined what we were about to go through…[I]t’s a shared experience that binds us together…We are bound together by the loss and the pain…We’re also bound together by the hope and the possibilities of the days in front of us.” pic.twitter.com/RPez2NmyFi
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021
Whoever wrote that claptrap should be fired immediately.
Before closing on #hope and #unity, Biden levels an implicit attack on conservative media and then threatens Americans who want to have their lives back: “If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track.” pic.twitter.com/PLnQDIWJak
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021
Of course, he didn’t take questions again. No one’s allowed to ask him a thing. It’s like a dictatorship.
oops i couldn’t bear to watch the old Toad. (no disrespect meant to the office ) just Obama and company.
I can imagine the laughing.hihj fives and slaps on the back in Beijing as they watch their puppet perform.
Traitor Joe will go down in History as the greatest Jackass to occupy the Oval Office. In less than 100 days, he has already surpassed 0bama. If it wasn’t for the genius and foresight of President Trump, Traitor Joe wouldn’t even have a vaccine to try and take credit for. Democrats continue to prove that they can’t Govern by trying to yet again take credit for the leadership of Republicans. Traitor Joe is already priming the People for more tyrannical control even with the virus well under control and 3 very good vaccines available. Even with Democrats trying to sabotage vaccine distribution, we are on track for over 80% of the Nation being vaccinated by Memorial Day. Come 1 June there is no reason for America to be back to normal because we will be solidly in the herd immunity zone. The only thing that can derail this is Democrat Tyranny or just their plain mismanagement of the Government!
Experience toasted hazelnut bliss on the porch with animal buds but did hear some of it through the window something about vaccines for all by May and never bet against the American people except for those deplorable neanderthals in flyover land.
We have turned the corner and there will be a bag of pot in every rubber chicken and the ones that we have been waiting for are here to make the best government that money can buy turn American citizenship into a junk bond nothingness with wide open borders.