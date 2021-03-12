Priceless! Fox aired Biden’s speech with a Tucker reaction camera









Platitudinous Joe made it through his speech this evening without losing it but with errors. Quite amazing. He can still read off the teleprompter. He did have an easy week, however. He mostly took lids.

He made it through all 45 seconds of speaking without obvious signs of impairment! Yay Uncle Joe! https://t.co/xRw22Pinuj — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 11, 2021

Biden claimed Dr. Fauci is the most trusted man in America. What world does this man live in?

Fox aired his speech with Tucker’s reaction in a little box at the bottom. It was great, not the speech, that was pathetic, but Tucker’s reaction was great.

Fox News has a Tucker Carlson reaction camera for Biden’s speech. It’s like Twitch, only better. pic.twitter.com/hDrlK6wlyM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 12, 2021

And then here was #Tucker‘s astonished look when Biden threatened a return to restrictions if people don’t behave and the virus worsens.#Tucker was all of us here. pic.twitter.com/rjTloVz8kB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

Joe didn’t give any credit to Donald Trump for the vaccine, but he basically took credit for it, having done nothing for it.

Here was President Biden all but taking credit for the coronavirus vaccines and their rollout to the American populace. No mention of President Trump, #OperationWarpSpeed, @DrGiroir, Secretary Azar, Amb. Birx, @JeromeAdamsMD….none of them. pic.twitter.com/GBvgp8Rtx1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

Joe is still trying to play the petty tyrant. He’s going to dictate who we can celebrate with on July 4th. That’s nice.

GTH Joe.

Tucker reacts to President Biden’s speech: “How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with.” pic.twitter.com/MVp27qlTGt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

The Attacks on Asians

There has been a rise in attacks on Asian Americans in northern California. There aren’t very many conservatives in that area. The attacks are by the Left. Young Black men are attacking them. The chances of young Black men in San Francisco being Republicans is about nil.

Conservatives like Asians, they don’t hurt them.

Biden calls out the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic, saying they’re “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated” “They are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong, it’s un-American and it must stop” pic.twitter.com/GRkWzXWzd2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021

This ‘unifying’ speech was so pathetic:

Biden then has the gall to wax poetic about the need to “tell the truth, follow the scientists and the science, work together, put trust and faith in our government,” and that we’re “owed nothing less than the truth.” Since he lied not even five seconds in, not doing well!! pic.twitter.com/igv95DZ9p5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

Here’s some more Joe:

Good lines from Biden: “No one could have imagined what we were about to go through…[I]t’s a shared experience that binds us together…We are bound together by the loss and the pain…We’re also bound together by the hope and the possibilities of the days in front of us.” pic.twitter.com/RPez2NmyFi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

Whoever wrote that claptrap should be fired immediately.

Before closing on #hope and #unity, Biden levels an implicit attack on conservative media and then threatens Americans who want to have their lives back: “If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track.” pic.twitter.com/PLnQDIWJak — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

Of course, he didn’t take questions again. No one’s allowed to ask him a thing. It’s like a dictatorship.

