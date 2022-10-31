Mark Levin Reviews All the Things About America That Radical Dems Don’t Like

M Dowling
Mark Levin reviews what radical Democrats don’t like about America in the clip below. It’s pretty much everything about America. We would love to hear your opinion about this and whether you agree.

I know Biden said we have to stop talking, but I want to know what you think.

Watch:


Anonymous
Anonymous
7 seconds ago

Hi, Maura. Ain’t Mark great. Of course,it’s appalling that he had to rattle off that dismal litany of Leftist/Democrat failings at all. Unfortunately–and sadly–he’s absolutely right. Your friend,

Eric Hjertberg

