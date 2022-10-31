Biden and MSM Viciously Blamed 74M Americans for the Pelosi Attack

The brutal attack against Paul Pelosi led every news program over the weekend and was used by Democrats to viciously attack Republicans. Somehow 74 million Americans caused the attack just because they voted for Donald Trump and voice their support or disagreement with the opposing party. Joe Biden blamed Republicans – all of them. He said he wants the “talk to stop.”

However, Democrat Nicholas John Roske showed up at Brett Kavanaugh’s house with a Glock 17, two magazines, zip ties, and duct tape to kill him following the repeal of Roe v Wade. The MSM was uninterested.

Does anyone remember when Alan Grayson stood on the House floor and said the solution to the healthcare problem was for Republicans to die and die quickly? He said Republicans want you dead. James Hodgkinson believed that and tried to kill all the Republicans playing softball in a field in Arlington. He left several injured and Steven Scalise near death.

The media blamed mental illness.

Hodgkinson was a Bernie Sanders supporter and watched Rachel Maddow every night. The media didn’t bother to report it.

Jared Lee Lochner’s horrible murders were blamed on Sarah Palin, even though he was a leftist.

The media blamed Sarah Palin and an innocent ad.

The media completely ignores the firebombings of more than 100 churches and pregnancy centers this year. I can’t find any story by the major news media.

We keep hearing the Pelosi attacker had zip ties like the Jan. 6 rioters, although that was not true. But did you know the Kavanaugh attacker had zip ties?

The media didn’t care. Biden didn’t care. Merrick Garland didn’t care. The DOJ is already on top of the Pelosi attack. I don’t know if you know about the threats to Marjorie Taylor Greene? She has been swatted six times and gets threats every day.

Listen to these shocking threats:

Since the shadow bans seem to be lifted on my Twitter account, retweeting for those ridiculously blaming me for what happened to Paul Pelosi. Death threats like these are consistent because of Twitter’s blue check mark insane left’s crazy conspiracy theories & lies about me. https://t.co/ETdZGTuMzm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 29, 2022

Joe Biden’s a disgraceful hack who champions hate speech and lies and blamed 74 million Americans:

Oh, so a mentally ill man with a leftist background is not to blame. 74 million Americans are to blame for disagreeing with him??? https://t.co/WxHKfjNfip — Maura (@indiesentinel) October 31, 2022

