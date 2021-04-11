Mark Twain Library so perfectly symbolizes Detroit









If you want a perfect symbol of Detroit, then look no further than the Mark Twain Library. It was closed in 1996 for renovations. They never reopened it and just left as you see in the photo below. A beautiful library, beautiful books, just discarded and left to rot.

This is sad, disgraceful, and symbolic of the blight that is destroying our country from the inside out.

Detroit’s Mark Twain Library, which was closed in 1996 for renovations and never reopened. pic.twitter.com/6QHNJNs09y — Traditionalism revival (@trad_revival) April 10, 2021

Related