Jim Jordan explains the [subversive] admin is flooding the country deliberately









Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, in an appearance with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, discussed his visit to the U.S-Mexico border. He said the [puppet Biden] administration won’t allow anyone to document the enormous scale of the crisis.

Rep. Jordan believes this massive influx is what the administration wants.

Of course, that’s true.

In 2018, President Trump fired far-left Roberta Jacobson, then ambassador to Mexico, who never appeared to be on his side. That’s probably why she was temporarily rehired under Biden. Her goal was to spur on and manage the initial invasion. Remember that she worked under Mexican President Nieto who wanted the invasion.

We all know why this is going on. The immigrants are being raped, criminals are coming in, so are terrorists, but what does it matter to Democrats? It’s for the cause.

Watch:

