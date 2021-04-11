Maryland Democrats abolish police bill of rights, puts them in danger









Get ready for the Black Lives Matter police Department! The Maryland Democrats in charge of the legislature are abolishing the police Bill of Rights, destroying their due process procedure. And they will increase their liability in lawsuits and make them serve a minimum sentence of ten years if convicted of excessive use of force. In addition, their records will be far more public.

Maryland’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly on Saturday voted to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes on three major police reform measures, which included the repeal of the state’s police bill of rights.

Democrats will destroy the police as we know it under the guise of police reform. That’s why they didn’t like the Trump-Scott police reform bill. It was never about police reform. It’s about overturning our system of law and order.

Say Goodbye to Police Rights

Maryland was the first state in the nation to adopt the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights in 1974. Twenty states have followed suit since, but Maryland is the first to revoke its measure. The bill of rights had set forth a due process procedure for probing police misconduct.

They won’t have as much in the way of due process now if at all, which is wholly unAmerican. Who will take the job? Democrats want people they can control or think they can control. It’s all about power and control for these people in Democrat leadership today. Get ready for BLM police.

The new laws increase the civil liability limit on lawsuits involving police from $400,000 to $890,000. Officers convicted of causing serious injury or death through excessive force would face 10 years in prison.

Sen. Robert Cassilly (R) described the new laws as “anti-cop.”

“It allows for hindsight review of folks sitting in the easy chairs to judge people who made split-second decisions in volatile situations,” when an officer fears for his or her life and the lives of others, Cassilly said.

The news laws make it more difficult to obtain a no-knock warrant and limit the times they can be executed to 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., except for emergencies. One of the measures expands public access to records in police disciplinary cases.

Governor Hogan Won’t Sign This or Two Other Measures

In his veto message, Hogan wrote that he believed the measures would “further erode police morale, community relationships, and public confidence.”

“They will result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout our state,” Hogan wrote.

Hogan wrote that two measures would go into effect without his signature.

One of them would create a unit in the attorney general’s office to investigate police-involved deaths and prohibit law enforcement from buying surplus military equipment. The other would enable Baltimore voters to decide whether the state’s largest city should take full control of the police department from the state.

Separately on Saturday, the legislature also overrode Hogan’s veto of a bill that will ban sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for juveniles.

